No violations in Rushikonda Resorts renovation, APTDC informs HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday that it has not violated any norms in renovation of Rushikonda Resorts in Visakhapatnam.  Appearing for APTDC, Supreme Court senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy said works are being done as per the permission given by the Ministry of Environment and Forest and as per the apex court directions. 

The arguments were made before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu during hearing on a PIL filed by Jana Sena corporator Murthy Yadhav that construction activity taken up on Rushikonda in Yendada village, which falls under CRZ and also in violation of VMRDA master plan.

TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna also filed a PIL on the same issue Petitioners’ counsel KS Murthy requested the court to constitute a committee headed by a retired High Court Judge to verify the facts at the field level. He placed photo evidence of the situation in Rushikonda in 2018 and now. 

Responding to it, the bench questioned the APTDC advocate as to why the hill was being destroyed. Niranjan Reddy said all these are only allegations. Though it was allowed, APTDC has taken up works in the limited area only, he said.  

When PVG Umesh, counsel for K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, another petitioner in the case, said advocates going to inspect the works at Rushikonda were being stopped by officials, the court said such action should not be entertained.

It made it clear that field inspection is part of the court proceedings, as the advocates can put forth facts at the field level. Niranjan Reddy argued that the court has to examine as to what public interests are there in the PILs filed. He maintained that works are being taken up in only 2.7 acres. He said an affidavit with full details will be filed in the court.  Agreeing to it, the court adjourned further hearing to November 3.

