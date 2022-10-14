Visakha Garjana must be a huge roar: YSRC

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Uttarandhra people are vehemently opposing Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers, which is against the proposal for decentralised development of the State, said YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. Speaking at a YSRC meeting here on Thursday, he said MLAs and ministers and JAC members should ensure the success of the proposed Garjana on October 15.

The rally should send a strong message from Uttarandhra to the opponents of decentralisation. This is the first ever major meeting on decentralisation in Vizag after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a statement in the Assembly in 2019. Subba Reddy felt that there would not have been any problem had the Sivaramakrishnan Committee report been implemented in toto by the Chandrababu government. But the then government had finalised Amaravati as capital.

Amaravati was beneficial only for a few and it was turned out to be a real estate venture, he said. Jagan came up with the decetralisation initiative within one year after coming to power. However, the opposition was trying to stall the proposal at every stage, he alleged.

He exhorted YSRC workers to attend the rally in large numbers, which will start from Ambedkar statue near LIC office in Dabagardens at 9 am. The rally will conclude at YSR statue. Party incharges should ensure that no inconvenience is caused to people, he said.

Former minister and party district president M Srinivasa Rao said Amaravati people who are coming in padayatra, were trying to instigate Uttarandhra people. Visakha Garjana should enlighten people coming in padayatra that why Vizag should be made executive capital for the balanced regional development of the State, he said.

Sand sculpture for Garjana success

A sand sculpture was sculpted by sand artiste at RK Beach opposite Kalimatha temple in support of Visakha Garjana. Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath, along with other YSRC leaders, visited the sand sculpture, a brainchild of Vizag South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. Amarnath said Garjana should echo the urge of Uttarandhra people for executive capital in Visakhapatnam. It should create panic among opposition parties, he said

