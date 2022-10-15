Andhra Pradesh: Reserve sub-inspector strangles wife to death over suspicion of infidelity
Swamy Nayak, an RSI in YSR district, married B Jyothi Bai (34), working as a surveyor in Vellupalli village secretariat, around 18 years ago.
Published: 15th October 2022 07:10 AM | Last Updated: 15th October 2022 07:10 AM | A+A A-
ONGOLE: A reserve sub-inspector (RSI) of police strangled his wife to death due to suspicion over her fidelity. Police said Swamy Nayak, an RSI in YSR district, married B Jyothi Bai (34), working as a surveyor in Vellupalli village secretariat, around 18 years ago. They have two sons. Jyothi Bai lived in the urban colony locality of Giddalur town limits. For a long time, Swamy Nayak had suspicions regarding her and they both often quarrelled about the same.
When Swamy Nayak went to Giddalur on Thursday afternoon, he got into a heated argument with Jyothi Bai in an inebriated state. The RSI then strangled Jyothi Bai and fled the spot. The woman’s brother lodged a complaint with Giddalur police. A case was registered.