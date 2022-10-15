Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP’s farm reforms lauded in Australia: Agriculture Minister Kakani

The minister also elaborated on his interactions with West Australia agriculture minister, who was all praise for effective implementation of various schemes to directly benefit farmers in the State.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said his Australian counterpart was all praise for plethora of reforms brought in agriculture and allied sectors by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to mediapersons, the minister who returned after his 10-day tour of Australia, said he along with Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor A Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other university officials studied several aspects. 

Kakani said during his visit, he participated in the international conference organised by International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) at Adelaide on invitation. “ICID is doing research on conservation of groundwater and at the same time promoting better management practices for optimum yield. We have received an award for Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage on Godavari river at Dowleswaram,” he said.

The minister also elaborated on his interactions with West Australia agriculture minister, who was all praise for effective implementation of various schemes to directly benefit farmers in the State.  “We have also met president of the Chamber of Business and Administration related to food processing and invited him to visit Andhra Pradesh as the State offers a wide variety of opportunities in the food processing sector,” he explained and added that there has been a positive response to his invitation.

