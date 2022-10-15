Focus on development: BJP to Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar has urged Chief Minister YS to focus on development of all regions in the State instead of resorting to politics in the name of three capitals.In a five-page letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, the BJP leader said agonised by the worsening situation in the State at present, he had written the letter to remind Jagan of his responsibilities as the Chief Minister.

Satya Kumar said it is time for Jagan to introspect as to what worthwhile things he did for the State and its people in the last three-and-a-half years. “Because of your (Jagan) unilateral and wayward policies, the State today does not have even a capital city,” he said.The BJP leader said lies, debts, anarchy and destruction had become the hallmark of the YSRC rule under Jagan in the State. “People are losing faith in the YSRC government,” he pointed out.

Hitting out at the State ministers for describing Amaravati to Arasavalli Maha Padayatra as an act of paid artistes and an attack on Uttarandhra, Satya Kumar said it was far from truth. He minced no words to say that Jagan was wasting his intelligence to oppress Amaravati movement. Decentralisation means not three capitals, but three layers of power distribution for effective governance, he asserted.

