Furnish details of secretaries’ powers on registration: Andhra Pradesh High Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday asked the government as to how it has empowered secretaries of village and ward secretariats to register properties.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday asked the government as to how it has empowered secretaries of village and ward secretariats to register properties. The court directed the government to place before it the details regarding the eligibility of secretaries, powers of sub-registrars, their service rules and how it can give equal powers to sub-registrars and secretaries of ward and village secretariats.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by K Sitaram Prasad of Kankipadu in NTR district challenging the government orders empowering the secretaries to register properties. Petitioner’s counsel J Sravan Kumar informed the court that it was against the law to bestow the powers of registering properties on secretaries. 

He maintained that it is nothing but usurping the powers of sub-registrars. Asking the government to place before it the details pertaining to powers of sub-registrars and others, the court posted the matter to October 19.

