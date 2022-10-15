Rahul Gandhi’s yatra touches AP's Anantapur district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AICC former president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra touched Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The yatra, which entered D Heerehal mandal of Anantapur district in the morning, re-entered neighbouring Karnataka by evening. After four days, the yatra will once again enter the State in Kurnool district.

The APCC, which has been lying low since the 2014 elections, has made elaborate arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s yatra. Former APCC chief and former minister N Raghuveera Reddy, who distanced himself from the party, joined Rahul’s yatra in the district.

Rahul’s padayatra entered Andhra Pradesh from Chitradurg district of Karnataka at 9:30 am and after a break at D Heerehal, where he reached around 11:30 am, resumed his yatra and continued towards Bellary in Karnataka via Obulapuram mines.

Against the expectations, the Congress leader did not visit Obulapuram mining area, which had hit the national headlines more than decade ago and the issue is still simmering. He reached Allakondi in Karnataka later in the night and will proceed to Bellary on Saturday morning. In Anantapur district, Rahul walked a total distance of 11 km.

During his yatra in Anantapur, the AICC former chief did not interact with anyone including Congress leaders contrary to the expectations. Amidst tight security, the yatra in the district passed off smoothly. He is expected to address a public meeting in Bellary on Saturday.

