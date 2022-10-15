Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi’s yatra touches AP's Anantapur district

During his yatra in Anantapur,  the AICC former chief did not interact with anyone including Congress leaders contrary to the expectations.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi takes a selfie with children during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AICC former president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra touched Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The yatra, which entered D Heerehal mandal of  Anantapur district in the morning, re-entered neighbouring Karnataka by evening. After four days, the yatra will once again enter the State in Kurnool district. 

The APCC, which has been lying low since the 2014 elections, has made elaborate arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s yatra. Former APCC chief and former minister N Raghuveera Reddy, who distanced himself from the party, joined Rahul’s yatra in the district.

Rahul’s padayatra entered Andhra Pradesh from Chitradurg district of Karnataka at 9:30 am and after a break at D Heerehal, where he reached around 11:30 am, resumed his yatra and continued towards Bellary in Karnataka via Obulapuram mines. 

Against the expectations, the Congress leader did not visit Obulapuram mining area, which had hit the national headlines more than decade ago and the issue is still simmering. He reached Allakondi in Karnataka later in the night and will proceed to Bellary on Saturday morning.  In Anantapur district, Rahul walked a total distance of 11 km. 

During his yatra in Anantapur,  the AICC former chief did not interact with anyone including Congress leaders contrary to the expectations. Amidst tight security, the yatra in the district passed off smoothly. He is expected to address a public meeting in Bellary on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp