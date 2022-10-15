Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 33-crore Gorantla water project works pick up momentum

The GMC chief held a review meeting with the officials concerned on the progress of construction works of the project here on Friday.

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Gorantla water project will put an end to long-pending drinking water woes of people in several villages, which were merged with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), said Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri.The GMC chief held a review meeting with the officials concerned on the progress of construction works of the project here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, she instructed the officials to take required action to finish pipeline works and provide drinking water to the people at the earliest.

In 2010, around 10 villages were merged with the GMC, including Gorantla, Reddypalem, Pedapalakaluru, Nallapadu, Chowdavaram, Naidupet, Potturu, Ankireddypalem, Etukuru and Budampadu. Since then, the civic body has been providing drinking water through tankers, which is far from sufficient.In 2019, under the AMRUT scheme, a drinking water project was initiated at Gorantla at a cost of Rs 33 crore.

The 53 MLD project includes a 10 km-long pipeline and two reservoirs—one with 600 KL and another with 4,200 KL capacity. About 2.34 lakh people will benefit from the project. The civic chief instructed the town planning and engineering department officials to speed up the pending works and resolve land acquisition as soon as possible. The villagers are hoping that they will get sufficient drinking water from next summer.

