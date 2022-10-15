Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman gang-raped in AP's Ongole, one accused held

Two men, reportedly in an inebriated condition, followed her and rammed into her two-wheeler. After she fell off her bike, they sexually assaulted her. 

Published: 15th October 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A few days after a woman was allegedly gang-raped, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Friday directed police officers to take stringent action against the accused.As per police information, a 30-year-old woman, a vegetable vendor, was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday (October 12) when she was heading home from Ongole new vegetable market to Kothapatnam mandal around 10.30 pm. Two men, reportedly in an inebriated condition, followed her and rammed into her two-wheeler. After she fell off her bike, they sexually assaulted her. 

The woman’s family began looking for her when she did not return home till late in the night. They found her near Guttikondavari Palem village. The woman informed them about the incident. Her family spotted the two accused at a petrol station in Kothapatnam, but they fled the scene.The survivor lodged a complaint, following which Ongole DSP U Naga Raju and CI V Srinivasa Reddy took up an investigation.

Police identified the accused and one of them was taken into custody. It has been reported that the men were employees at an aqua pond in Koppolu.Directing the police to register a case under the Disha Act, Vanitha instructed them to arrest the other man as well and produce both the accused before a court as early as possible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp