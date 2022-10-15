Woman gang-raped in AP's Ongole, one accused held

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A few days after a woman was allegedly gang-raped, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Friday directed police officers to take stringent action against the accused.As per police information, a 30-year-old woman, a vegetable vendor, was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday (October 12) when she was heading home from Ongole new vegetable market to Kothapatnam mandal around 10.30 pm. Two men, reportedly in an inebriated condition, followed her and rammed into her two-wheeler. After she fell off her bike, they sexually assaulted her.

The woman’s family began looking for her when she did not return home till late in the night. They found her near Guttikondavari Palem village. The woman informed them about the incident. Her family spotted the two accused at a petrol station in Kothapatnam, but they fled the scene.The survivor lodged a complaint, following which Ongole DSP U Naga Raju and CI V Srinivasa Reddy took up an investigation.

Police identified the accused and one of them was taken into custody. It has been reported that the men were employees at an aqua pond in Koppolu.Directing the police to register a case under the Disha Act, Vanitha instructed them to arrest the other man as well and produce both the accused before a court as early as possible.

