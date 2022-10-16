AP Chambers signs MoU with ICSI to get assistance on corporate affairs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Amaravati Chapter, to work together in areas such as corporate affairs, statutory and regulatory compliances, taxation, MSME public listing, investments and other related matters.

The joint initiative will bring awareness among chambers members and the general public and enable them meet all the regulatory compliances. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during a workshop on ‘Embracing Change and Transformation’ organised by the ICSI here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Chambers president-elect Putluri Bhaskara Rao said the prime objective of the chambers is overall economic development of the State. The chambers has been closely associated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Vijayawada Chapter for many years. It has been conducting programmes related to GST, Income Tax and other topics on taxation.

He thanked the ICSI for coming forward to assist its members and the general business community to meet all necessary statutory and regulatory compliances. He said, “Company Secretaries play an important role in helping businesses meet all the statutory requirements. Recently, the AP Chambers, in association with the ICSI, organised an interactive meeting with industry representatives from different sectors to create awareness on various compliances. We need to work together to help improve the ease of doing business in the State.”

The AP Chambers has been providing inputs to both the Centre and State to evolve policies. We believe the association with the ICSI will help simplify the mandatory compliances, he asserted. ICSI Amaravati Chapter chairman CS R Manikiran stated that the association with the AP Chambers will help Company Secretaries connect with businesses across the State. ICSI Amaravati vice-chairman G Anil Kumar, AP Chambers general secretary B Raja Sekhar and others were present.

