Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclonic circulation likely to form over North Andaman sea on Oct 18: IMD

The IMD has predicted that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman sea and neighbourhood around October 18, 2022 and it is likely to become a low-pressure area around October 20.

Published: 16th October 2022 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

bhubaneswar rains

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By ANI

AMARAVATI (Andhra Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday stated that a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal and South Andhra Pradesh has become less marked.

According to IMD, a trough runs from cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala coast to southwest Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around October 18, 2022. It would move west northwestwards towards westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal becoming low-pressure area around October, 20, 2022," states in the release.

"Yesterday's cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal and along and off South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coasts extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked," it further stated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD cyclonic circulation
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp