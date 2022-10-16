Cyclonic circulation likely to form over North Andaman sea on Oct 18: IMD

By ANI

AMARAVATI (Andhra Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday stated that a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal and South Andhra Pradesh has become less marked.

According to IMD, a trough runs from cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala coast to southwest Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around October 18, 2022. It would move west northwestwards towards westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal becoming low-pressure area around October, 20, 2022," states in the release.

"Yesterday's cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal and along and off South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coasts extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked," it further stated.

