It’s Utta‘rrr’andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the City of Destiny on Saturday witnessed the largest ever congregation as thousands of people joined the Visakha Garjana in favour of the YSRC government’s proposal for three capitals. The non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) undertook the rally, which culminated in a public meeting near the YSR statue on Beach Road.

The programme, scheduled to commence at 9 am, was delayed due to rains. However, the continuous downpour did not dampen the spirt of people, giving a fresh impetus to the demand for decentralisation. They raised slogans in favour of three capitals and denounced attempts to stall development of north Andhra. Cultural troupes performed various forms of folk dance, including ‘tappeta gullu’, ‘garagalu’ and ‘kolatam’, highlighting the culture of Uttarandhra.

The rally, covering 3.5 km, commenced at the Ambedkar statue near LIC building and reached Beach Road via Gollapalem, Ram Nagar, Circuit House, Siripuram Junction and China Waltair in two-and -a-half hours.

People marched through the Steel City peacefully. At the YSR statue, MLAs, MPs and councillors, offered floral tributes ahead of the public meeting. Addressing the gathering, JAC chairman Hanumanthu Lajapathirai urged all political parties to support their agitation for the development of north Andhra.

Pointing out that the State has been divided at least thrice, he opined that if Amaravati is made the sole capital, there is a possibility of yet another agitation for a separate State in the future.

People of Krishna, Guntur back 3-capital proposal: Kodali Nani

YSRC leaders from all the regions participated in the meeting and extended their support to the three-capitals’ proposal. Party regional coordinator and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the Garjana will be an eye opener for those who are undertaking ‘danda yatra’ (invasion) on north Andhra in the name of padayatra from Amaravati.

The Visakha Garjana rally hindered traffic movement at Park Hotel on Beach Road in Vizag on Saturday I G Satyanarayana

“People should question TDP, its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and his foster son and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for supporting the ‘danda yatra’. As per Jagan’s decision, three capitals will be formed and the chief minister will supervise over the State affairs from Visakhapatnam,” he asserted.

Lambasting Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, Tourism Minister RK Roja said, “The TDP chief has done nothing for the State. His inefficiency resulted in injustice to Rayalaseema and north Andhra. While people in 26 districts are supporting the three-capitals’ proposal, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are supporting paid artistes, who are protesting in the guise of Amaravati farmers.”

Former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) pointed out that though he is from Krishna district, he can say for sure that the people of erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts support the three-capitals’ proposal. “People of Uttarandhra should drive Naidu and Pawan Kalyan away from the region,” he stated.

JAC co-chairman Devudu Babu, YSRC leaders Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botcha Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath, Budi Muthyala Naidu, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Meruga Nagarjuna and Vidadala Rajini also spoke.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said, “The region remained backward due to discrimination and neglect. The region gave birth to several agitations for livelihood. Now, they are agitating and demanding Visakhapatnam to be made the executive capital.” Dharmana Prasada Rao said they will launch a political agitation against backwardness of the region.

THOUSANDS TAKE PART IN GARJANA DESPITE DOWNPOUR

Braving the rains, thousands of people enthusiastically took part in the Visakha Garjana rally in support of the State government’s plan for three capitals. Displaying placards, banners and posters, the crowd marched in favour of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposalto make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the City of Destiny on Saturday witnessed the largest ever congregation as thousands of people joined the Visakha Garjana in favour of the YSRC government’s proposal for three capitals. The non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) undertook the rally, which culminated in a public meeting near the YSR statue on Beach Road. The programme, scheduled to commence at 9 am, was delayed due to rains. However, the continuous downpour did not dampen the spirt of people, giving a fresh impetus to the demand for decentralisation. They raised slogans in favour of three capitals and denounced attempts to stall development of north Andhra. Cultural troupes performed various forms of folk dance, including ‘tappeta gullu’, ‘garagalu’ and ‘kolatam’, highlighting the culture of Uttarandhra. The rally, covering 3.5 km, commenced at the Ambedkar statue near LIC building and reached Beach Road via Gollapalem, Ram Nagar, Circuit House, Siripuram Junction and China Waltair in two-and -a-half hours. People marched through the Steel City peacefully. At the YSR statue, MLAs, MPs and councillors, offered floral tributes ahead of the public meeting. Addressing the gathering, JAC chairman Hanumanthu Lajapathirai urged all political parties to support their agitation for the development of north Andhra. Pointing out that the State has been divided at least thrice, he opined that if Amaravati is made the sole capital, there is a possibility of yet another agitation for a separate State in the future. People of Krishna, Guntur back 3-capital proposal: Kodali Nani YSRC leaders from all the regions participated in the meeting and extended their support to the three-capitals’ proposal. Party regional coordinator and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the Garjana will be an eye opener for those who are undertaking ‘danda yatra’ (invasion) on north Andhra in the name of padayatra from Amaravati. The Visakha Garjana rally hindered traffic movement at Park Hotel on Beach Road in Vizag on Saturday I G Satyanarayana “People should question TDP, its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and his foster son and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for supporting the ‘danda yatra’. As per Jagan’s decision, three capitals will be formed and the chief minister will supervise over the State affairs from Visakhapatnam,” he asserted. Lambasting Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, Tourism Minister RK Roja said, “The TDP chief has done nothing for the State. His inefficiency resulted in injustice to Rayalaseema and north Andhra. While people in 26 districts are supporting the three-capitals’ proposal, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are supporting paid artistes, who are protesting in the guise of Amaravati farmers.” Former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) pointed out that though he is from Krishna district, he can say for sure that the people of erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts support the three-capitals’ proposal. “People of Uttarandhra should drive Naidu and Pawan Kalyan away from the region,” he stated. JAC co-chairman Devudu Babu, YSRC leaders Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botcha Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath, Budi Muthyala Naidu, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Meruga Nagarjuna and Vidadala Rajini also spoke. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said, “The region remained backward due to discrimination and neglect. The region gave birth to several agitations for livelihood. Now, they are agitating and demanding Visakhapatnam to be made the executive capital.” Dharmana Prasada Rao said they will launch a political agitation against backwardness of the region. THOUSANDS TAKE PART IN GARJANA DESPITE DOWNPOUR Braving the rains, thousands of people enthusiastically took part in the Visakha Garjana rally in support of the State government’s plan for three capitals. Displaying placards, banners and posters, the crowd marched in favour of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposalto make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State