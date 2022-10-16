Low-pressure area likely to form around October 18 over North Andaman Sea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IMD has forecast a cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood around October 18, which is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area. If the low-pressure area further intensifies into a deep depression and than into a cyclonic storm, the cyclone will be named Sitrang.

However, the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam said it has not made any forecast for cyclone. The forecast is cyclonic circulation and likelihood of low pressure area only.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Konaseema, Guntur, Nandyal, Palnadu, Bapatla, Parvathipuram Manyam and Anakapalle districts. Till 8 pm on Saturday, the highest rainfall of 7.7 cm was recorded in Balaga of Srikakulam district as per the realtime data from the State Planning Department.

According to IMD reports, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in East Godavari district of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Visakhapatnam and at one or two places in West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts. Widespread light to moderate rains were reported in coastal districts, while Rayalseema districts recorded rainfall at one or two places.

The highest rainfall of 15 cm was reported in Amalapuram, followed by 11 cm in Visakhapatnam city and 10 cm in Polavaram. Rainfall up to 9 cm was reported in several places in coastal districts, while Rayalaseema districts received rainfall up to 2 cm at a few places. There is no adverse weather warning for the State on Sunday and Monday. Light to moderate rains are likely at a few places in coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts.

