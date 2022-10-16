Home States Andhra Pradesh

Low-pressure area likely to form around October 18 over North Andaman Sea

The highest rainfall of 15 cm was reported in Amalapuram, followed by 11 cm in Visakhapatnam city and 10 cm in Polavaram.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam witnessed a downpour on Saturday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IMD has forecast a cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood around October 18, which is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area. If the low-pressure area further intensifies into a deep depression and than into a cyclonic storm, the cyclone will be named Sitrang.

However, the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam said it has not made any forecast for cyclone. The forecast is cyclonic circulation and likelihood of low pressure area only. 

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Konaseema, Guntur, Nandyal, Palnadu, Bapatla, Parvathipuram Manyam and Anakapalle districts. Till 8 pm on Saturday, the highest rainfall of 7.7 cm was recorded in Balaga of Srikakulam district as per the realtime data from the State Planning Department. 

According to IMD reports, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in East Godavari district of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Visakhapatnam and at one or two places in West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts. Widespread light to moderate rains were reported in coastal districts, while Rayalseema districts recorded rainfall at one or two places.

 The highest rainfall of 15 cm was reported in Amalapuram, followed by 11 cm in Visakhapatnam city and 10 cm in Polavaram. Rainfall up to 9 cm was reported in several places in coastal districts, while Rayalaseema districts received rainfall up to 2 cm at a few places. There is no adverse weather warning for the State on Sunday and Monday. Light to moderate rains are likely at a few places in coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Warning Cyclone
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp