Prajwal Vani children all set to brighten up homes of Vizagites

VISAKHAPATNAM: Like every year, children at the Prajwal Vani Welfare Society (PVWS) are set to make Deepavali extra special for Vizagites with their hand-painted and decorated diyas. Established in 2009, PVWS is a platform to technically train specially-abled children and empower them, founder of the society, Dr Suchitra Bala Krishna said. We believe that specially-abled children, too, can have a chance at a bright future, she added.

With an aim to make the specially-abled children self-sufficient, PVWS encourages them to make candles, and decorate diyas and pots ahead of the festival of lights. “Over 40,000 diyas have been sold this year. The profits earned are divided equally amongst the children, who then share it with their parents on Dhanteras, a day before Deepavali. Even though they earn only a small sum, it is reassuring for parents to see their children working towards achieving financial independence, despite all the odds,” Dr Suchitra explained and added that the exercise also instills a sense of responsibility among children, which is generally not taught in schools. Elaborating, she said tutors use fake currency to demonstrate how transactions work and help children understand basic calculations.

“Each child works and learns at his/her own pace. We should give them their time to gain fruitful results. Specially-abled children are ‘able.’ They just need some extra attention and care to excel in their own fields of interest. Such activities help them get financially independent in the future,” Suchitra said.

The children themselves go to the market and pick all the material they need. To support traditional artisans and promote eco-friendly products, Suchitra ensures that diyas and pots are purchased from local potters and vendors. To extend support, Sri Ramanarayanam temple in Vizianagaram has ordered diyas made by the children from PVWS for Diwali this year.

“Such activities also help parents strengthen their bond with children because they accompany them throughout the process,” Suchitra noted. Many students who were trained at PVWS for the last 13 years are currently pursuing higher education and striving to be financially independent. PVWS sets up stalls at various locations in CMR Central, jewellery stores and other commercial complexes in the city. People can also buy the decorated diyas online through www.pvws.net or via WhatsApp.



Contact numbers: 9347973327, 0891-2597777

Email: pvwsvizag@gmail.com

Website: www.pvws.net

