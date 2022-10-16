Visakha Garjana a diversion tactic of YSRC: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the ‘ruling YSRC sponsored’ programmes like Visakha Garjana as diversion tactics adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, BJP State general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said even Opposition TDP fell into the trap.

Addressing media persons after the State BJP executive meeting held under chairmanship of Somu Veerraju on Saturday, Vishnuvardhan Reddy said it was a tactic adopted by the ruling YSRC to divert the attention of people from failure of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on all fronts. “Besides not cooperating in implementation of Central schemes, it has even failed to ensure drinking water supply to AIIMS at Mangalagiri. BJP is not against development of North Andhra and it wants the region to be developed along with Rayalaseema. The ruling party is only playing a political drama to further its own agenda,” he said.

The BJP leader maintained that it will continue to question the government over its failure to administer the State in a proper manner.He demanded that former AICC president Rahul Gandhi enter Andhra Pradesh as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra only after tendering an apology to the people for unscientific division of the State.

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the ‘ruling YSRC sponsored’ programmes like Visakha Garjana as diversion tactics adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, BJP State general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said even Opposition TDP fell into the trap. Addressing media persons after the State BJP executive meeting held under chairmanship of Somu Veerraju on Saturday, Vishnuvardhan Reddy said it was a tactic adopted by the ruling YSRC to divert the attention of people from failure of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on all fronts. “Besides not cooperating in implementation of Central schemes, it has even failed to ensure drinking water supply to AIIMS at Mangalagiri. BJP is not against development of North Andhra and it wants the region to be developed along with Rayalaseema. The ruling party is only playing a political drama to further its own agenda,” he said. The BJP leader maintained that it will continue to question the government over its failure to administer the State in a proper manner.He demanded that former AICC president Rahul Gandhi enter Andhra Pradesh as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra only after tendering an apology to the people for unscientific division of the State.