Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag police bars Pawan Kalyan from holding meeting

Showing the notice to the media persons, Pawan Kalyan said this was the award for standing by the people.

Published: 16th October 2022 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan-Vizag

Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan at Visakhapatnam Airport. (Express)

By IANS

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam police on Sunday issued a notice to Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan directing him not to hold any rally or meeting in view of the prohibitory orders in the east zone of the city in Andhra Pradesh.

The notice was issued as Pawan was to conduct a meeting in the city under 'Janavani' programme aimed at receiving grievances from people.

The notice blamed Pawan Kalyan for Saturday's incident at Visakhapatnam Airport where convoys of ministers and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were attacked by a mob.

The actor accepted the notice in protest and made it clear that he was in no way connected with the gathering of people at Visakhapatnam Airport as his flight from Hyderabad landed at 4.40 p.m.

Showing the notice to the media persons, Pawan Kalyan said this was the award for standing by the people. He said he was ready to face cases, go to jail and receive lathi blows in the fight against "criminalisation of politics".

"We are here to take a very firm stand against crimiminalisation of politics and YSRCP is epitome of criminalisation of politics," he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that he takes the notice in his stride as he is here for a continuous and long battle. He said when he decided to enter politics, he knew very well that it would be a long battle.

"I know there is no politics without facing cases, going to jail and receiving the blows. We are accepting the challenge. We are prepared to go to jail and face cases but we will not stop questioning the wrongdoings of those in power," he said.

Pawan said 28 leaders and workers of Jana Sena were arrested for the airport incident and they were booked for attempt to murder and other serious offences.

He said the police notice was an attempt to implicate him in the case and reiterated that Jana Sena was in no way connected with what happened at the airport.

It was mentioned in the notice that orders under section 30 of Police Act are in force since October 1 in West Zone limits of Visakhapatnam city prohibiting the gatherings, meetings, processions, rallies, among others.

"Inspite of the promulgated orders in force, you being the leader of Jana Sena Party led a group of more than 500 people gathered at Airport, Visakhapatnam around 16.30 hours and conducted a huge rally via Nad junction to Novotel Hotel, Beach road. The mob consisting of followers of JSP under your leadership attacked ministers, civilians and police officials and caused disturbance to public order and committed grave offences in which public representatives, some civilians and police officers sustained grievous injuries. Further, it caused disturbance to the public peace and tranquility," read the government's notice.

The police directed not to organise any meeting or rally and warned that in case of any violation, legal action will be taken against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena YSRC Visakhapatnam Airport
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp