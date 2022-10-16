YSRC did nothing for Uttarandhra, alleges TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing YSRC leaders of raising the three-capital issue only to create hatred among the people of different regions, the Opposition TDP, which organised a round table meeting in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, alleged that except looting Uttarandhra, the YSRC has done nothing for the development of the backward region. The meeting was attended by TDP leaders from North Coastal Andhra districts.

Alleging that the YSRC government miserably failed in achieving the Special Category Status, Railway Zone and backward district development funds, the TDP pointed out as to why the so called non-political JAC leaders kept silent for the last three-and-a-half-years without raising their voice on such important issues. It felt that the State was witnessing violence because of those who created a rift among people of different regions in the name of organising Visakha Garjana in support of the three-capital plan. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is supposed to do justice to the people of all regions, had resorted to do injustice to Uttarandhra, the TDP charged.

The TDP meeting targeted the ministers hailing from Uttarandhra, particularly Dharmana Prasada Rao and Botcha Satyanarayana for dancing to the tunes of Jagan instead of questioning him for mortgaging the properties in Vizag.

Making it clear that the people of the State want development but not three capitals, the TDP suggested that the ruling YSRC organise Garjana to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.TDP State president K Atchannaidu felt that there is no clarity among the YSRC leaders themselves, who called for Garjana. He is of the opinion that North Coastal Andhra witnessed rapid development only during the TDP regime.

Asserting that Amaravati will remain the sole capital of AP, TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu termed Vizag the financial capital. Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu asked as to why the ruling YSRC leaders are not opening their mouth on the railway zone and why they are not fighting for the Special Category Status for the State.

“People of the region elected YSRC candidates in the last Lok Sabha elections believing the words of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he would achieve the Special Category Status for the State at any cost. But Jagan conveniently ignored the promise after coming to power,” the TDP MP alleged.Former MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar said there is no mention of three capitals in the Constitution and the intellectuals should realise the fact that which political party had developed the State.

