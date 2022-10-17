18 stray dogs poisoned to death in AP's Eluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons, including the village secretary and sarpanch’s husband, were arrested for killing 18 stray dogs by administering poisonous injection at Chebrole in Eluru district. The incident happened on Saturday evening. The stray dogs were found dead at various places in the village. Having learnt about the incident, animal lovers rushed to the village and lodged a complaint with Chebrole police alleging that Kagithala Veerababu administered a poisonous injection to the dogs at the behest of village secretary and others.

Chebrole SI Kasi Swamy said Yalamati Madhu Pavani lodged the complaint against Veerababu for killing 18 stray dogs in the village. He allegedly acted on the orders of the village secretary and sarpanch’s husband (names were not disclosed) as several incidents of dog bites were reported in the village in recent times. A case has been registered against Veerababu and others under Sections 428 and 429 of the IPC and Section 11 (L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

