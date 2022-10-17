Home States Andhra Pradesh

18 stray dogs poisoned to death in AP's Eluru

A case has been registered against Veerababu and others under Sections 428 and 429 of the IPC and Section 11 (L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

stray dogs

Image used for representation. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons, including the village secretary and sarpanch’s husband, were arrested for killing 18 stray dogs by administering poisonous injection at  Chebrole in Eluru district. The incident happened on Saturday evening. The stray dogs were found dead at various places in the village. Having learnt about the incident, animal lovers rushed to the village and lodged a complaint with Chebrole police alleging that Kagithala Veerababu administered a poisonous injection to the dogs at the behest of village secretary and others. 

Chebrole SI Kasi Swamy said Yalamati Madhu Pavani lodged the complaint against Veerababu for killing 18 stray dogs in the village. He allegedly acted on the orders of the village secretary and sarpanch’s husband (names were not disclosed) as several incidents of dog bites were reported in the village in recent times. A case has been registered against Veerababu and others under Sections 428 and 429 of the IPC and Section 11 (L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dogs poisonous injection Eluru
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp