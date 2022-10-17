50.92 lakh farmers to get Rs 2,096 crore today in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of financial assistance to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan. The second tranche of the assistance will be directly credited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts with a click of a button by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Allagadda in Nandyal district on Monday.

Out of the total aid of Rs 13,500 to each farmer, Rs 7,500 was already paid as the first tranche in May this year. In the second tranche, beneficiaries will be provided Rs 4,000 per head for Kharif harvest and Rabi sowing.

A total sum of Rs 2,096.04 crore will be disbursed to 50.92 lakh farmers in the State. The last tranche of Rs 2,000 per head will be given ahead of Sankranti. The State government has been spending about Rs 7,000 crore per year on YSR Rythu Bharosa to benefit more than 50 lakh farmers.

In the last three years, including the assistance to be provided on Monday, the State has spent Rs 25,971.33 crore for the scheme. In fact, the aid was extended even before the set deadline to help farmers. Though Jagan promised an aid of Rs 12,500 for four years in his election manifesto, Rs 13,500 is being paid for five years under the scheme now.

Rythu Bharosa Kendras, e-Crop system, free crop insurance scheme, timely provision of input subsidy, nine hour supply of free power during daytime, mechanisation of agriculture, minimum support price for crops are some of the initiatives taken by the YSRC government for the welfare of farmers.

The government has extended benefits worth Rs 1,33,526.92 crore to farmers under various schemes so far. Since the formation of YSRC government, there has been plentiful of rains and all irrigation projects are brimming with water.

Not a single mandal in the State has been declared drought hit in the State under the YSRC government. In contrast, the previous TDP government during its five year regime, declared 1,623 mandals in the State drought hit.

