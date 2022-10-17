Home States Andhra Pradesh

7,000 Praja Poru meetings exposed YSRC govt: BJP

Speaking to newsmen here Sunday, Deodhar, who is co-incharge of the party State affairs, said 7,000 Praja Poru meetings were held to expose the YSRC government.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Somu Veerraju releases a book on Praja Poru at the party executive meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the response to party’s Praja Poru meetings across the State has been overwhelming, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar said it shows, how disillusioned people have become of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. 

Speaking to newsmen here Sunday, Deodhar, who is co-incharge of the party State affairs, said 7,000 Praja Poru meetings were held to expose the YSRC government.“People of AP are seeing the BJP-Jana Sena alliance as an alternative to YSRC. As part of measures to strengthen the BJP at grassroots, five people will be appointed at every booth,” he said.

Taking exception to the ‘radical’ Muslim activities in Guntur, he labelled the YSRC government as a ‘communal regime’ and questioned the government funding of churches and mosques. “This is nothing but vote-bank politics,” he decried. 

Deodhar said, “AP has no jobs, but ganja is available aplenty. Sand and mining mafias are ruling the roost.”  He predicted BJP’s victory in the State in the 2024 polls under leadership of Somu Veerraju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC BJP Praja Poru meetings
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp