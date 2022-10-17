7,000 Praja Poru meetings exposed YSRC govt: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the response to party’s Praja Poru meetings across the State has been overwhelming, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar said it shows, how disillusioned people have become of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Speaking to newsmen here Sunday, Deodhar, who is co-incharge of the party State affairs, said 7,000 Praja Poru meetings were held to expose the YSRC government.“People of AP are seeing the BJP-Jana Sena alliance as an alternative to YSRC. As part of measures to strengthen the BJP at grassroots, five people will be appointed at every booth,” he said.

Taking exception to the ‘radical’ Muslim activities in Guntur, he labelled the YSRC government as a ‘communal regime’ and questioned the government funding of churches and mosques. “This is nothing but vote-bank politics,” he decried.

Deodhar said, “AP has no jobs, but ganja is available aplenty. Sand and mining mafias are ruling the roost.” He predicted BJP’s victory in the State in the 2024 polls under leadership of Somu Veerraju.

