Home States Andhra Pradesh

Opposition politics hurting North AP’s aspirations: Education Minister Satyanarayana

Describing Vizag as a resource hub, Botcha said the region will support future governments with a stable economy.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Asserting that the success of Visakha Garjana should be an eye-opener for the parties opposing the proposal for three capitals, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday accused the Opposition TDP and Jana Sena Party of resorting to wicked politics and hurting the aspirations of the people of Uttarandhra.

A day after the Visakha Garjana rally was conducted in the city, Botcha, a host of YSRC leaders and members of the non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) asserted that the public has extended support to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-capitals proposal. 

“Detractors of decentralised development should at least now change their stand after seeing the success of the Garjana,” he remarked and said the Opposition will understand the aspirations of people when they visit each house with a ballot to know whether they want Vizag to be the executive capital of AP or not. 

Lashing out at Pawan, Botcha said the JSP chief neither has the qualities of a political leader nor does his party have any ideology. “Jana Sena is not a political party, it is an outfit led by a celebrity,” he noted. 

Describing Vizag as a resource hub, Botcha said the region will support future governments with a stable economy. “Is it wise to spend lakhs of crores of rupees on Amaravati at a time when Vizag can be made as a beautiful capital with a few thousand crores,” he questioned.

Describing the rally as a first step in spearheading a movement for decentralisation, JAC chief H Lajipathi Rai said, “Andhra was bifurcated at least thrice. Now, people are not ready for a trifurcation.” 
The JAC will soon meet to decide future course of action  on decentralisation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakha Garjana three capitals Botcha Satyanarayana
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp