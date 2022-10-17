Opposition politics hurting North AP’s aspirations: Education Minister Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Asserting that the success of Visakha Garjana should be an eye-opener for the parties opposing the proposal for three capitals, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday accused the Opposition TDP and Jana Sena Party of resorting to wicked politics and hurting the aspirations of the people of Uttarandhra.

A day after the Visakha Garjana rally was conducted in the city, Botcha, a host of YSRC leaders and members of the non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) asserted that the public has extended support to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-capitals proposal.

“Detractors of decentralised development should at least now change their stand after seeing the success of the Garjana,” he remarked and said the Opposition will understand the aspirations of people when they visit each house with a ballot to know whether they want Vizag to be the executive capital of AP or not.

Lashing out at Pawan, Botcha said the JSP chief neither has the qualities of a political leader nor does his party have any ideology. “Jana Sena is not a political party, it is an outfit led by a celebrity,” he noted.

Describing Vizag as a resource hub, Botcha said the region will support future governments with a stable economy. “Is it wise to spend lakhs of crores of rupees on Amaravati at a time when Vizag can be made as a beautiful capital with a few thousand crores,” he questioned.

Describing the rally as a first step in spearheading a movement for decentralisation, JAC chief H Lajipathi Rai said, “Andhra was bifurcated at least thrice. Now, people are not ready for a trifurcation.”

The JAC will soon meet to decide future course of action on decentralisation.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Asserting that the success of Visakha Garjana should be an eye-opener for the parties opposing the proposal for three capitals, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday accused the Opposition TDP and Jana Sena Party of resorting to wicked politics and hurting the aspirations of the people of Uttarandhra. A day after the Visakha Garjana rally was conducted in the city, Botcha, a host of YSRC leaders and members of the non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) asserted that the public has extended support to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-capitals proposal. “Detractors of decentralised development should at least now change their stand after seeing the success of the Garjana,” he remarked and said the Opposition will understand the aspirations of people when they visit each house with a ballot to know whether they want Vizag to be the executive capital of AP or not. Lashing out at Pawan, Botcha said the JSP chief neither has the qualities of a political leader nor does his party have any ideology. “Jana Sena is not a political party, it is an outfit led by a celebrity,” he noted. Describing Vizag as a resource hub, Botcha said the region will support future governments with a stable economy. “Is it wise to spend lakhs of crores of rupees on Amaravati at a time when Vizag can be made as a beautiful capital with a few thousand crores,” he questioned. Describing the rally as a first step in spearheading a movement for decentralisation, JAC chief H Lajipathi Rai said, “Andhra was bifurcated at least thrice. Now, people are not ready for a trifurcation.” The JAC will soon meet to decide future course of action on decentralisation.