Rayalaseema activists to form JAC for judicial capital

The meeting unanimously passed a resolution to form a Joint Action Committee to step up pressure on the government for judicial capital.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the non-political JAC and YSRC leaders at a round-table meeting held in support of decentralisation, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As the agitation for executive capital at Visakhapatnam is intensifying, political leaders and representatives of various organisations of Rayalaseema are planning to step up the stir for the establishment of judicial capital in Kurnool.

On Sunday, representatives from different social organisations, advocates, student associations, Rayalaseema activists and political parties held a round table meeting in the city to chalk out a plan to raise their voices for the development of backward Rayalaseema. 

Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar and MLAs Hafeez Khan, Katasani Rambhul Reddy, Mayor BY Ramaiah, former MP Butta Renuka, Rayalaseema Advocates JAC convener Y Jayaraju and others were present. After a discussion on decentralisation of administration and development, the delegates opined that the State government should take steps to shift the High Court of AP from Amaravati to Kurnool. 

The meeting unanimously passed a resolution to form a Joint Action Committee to step up pressure on the government for judicial capital. The JAC will take up agitation for judicial capital and also meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to submit a representation seeking the shifting of the High Court to Kurnool. 

It was decided to conduct an all-party meeting soon with the participation of all alliances, including students, youth and trade unions of the political parties concerned to press for the demand. 

Rayalaseema Advocates JAC convener Jaya Raju urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting and a special session of the AP Legislative Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution for shifting of the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool. 

