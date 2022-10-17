Third triennial conference of PNB officers’ association held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Punjab National Bank Officers’ Association (AIPNBOA), Vijayawada unit organised its third triennial conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

As a part of the programme, AIPNBOA central leaders Dilip Saha, general secretary, Ravichandran, deputy general secretary, Sree Kumar, treasurer Uday Kumar, organising secretary, attended the conference.

The programme was inaugurated by Hyderabad zonal manager Mohammad Maqsud Ali Saheb. He enlightened the members about the corporate goals of the bank. He said the main focus is on the NPA recovery and its importance.

Dilip Saha, general secretary, told the members about the ‘Bank Bachao, Desh Bachao Andolan’ and its importance. On the privatisation of the public sector, he said.

