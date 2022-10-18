24th National Congress of CPI in Andhra: Save public sector units from dismantling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 24th National Congress of the CPI on Monday resolved to urge the Centre to save the public sector units from dismantling and fill up more than 14 lakh posts lying vacant in various departments. It also sought filling up of 8 lakh posts lying vacant in various State government departments.

Briefing mediapersons on the resolutions passed at the conference, party senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam said the CPI took serious note of the BJP government’s decision to completely dismantle the Public Sector and government sector industries and hand over the national assets built over a period of more than 70 years after Independence to private corporates and crony capitalists.

The CPI also passed a resolution on celebrating the centenary of the party in a grand manner. It has decided to take the party history and its glorious past to the people. CPI general secretary D Raja, who moved the resolution said, “We appeal to all party units to plan the centenary year celebrations in advance.” It was decided to increase the party membership and implement the decision taken in the national council meet held in Kolkata to make CPI a million-member party to mark its centenary year.

