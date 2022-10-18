50 lakh farmers get Rs 2,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa in Andhra

By Express News Service

ALLAGADDA (NANDYAL): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 2,096.04 crore to 50.92 lakh farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme on Monday. Each beneficiary received Rs 4,000 as second installment of the total Rs 13,500 financial assistance announced for this year. While Rs 7,500 was credited into the accounts of farmers in May, the remaining sum of Rs 2,000 to each beneficiary will be given in January.

Addressing a gathering at Allagadda in Nandyal district, Jagan said his government strongly believes that the State will fare well, when the farmers are happy. Pointing out that the scheme has been implemented for the fourth consecutive year, the chief minister said his government has extended the aid to not just agricultural land owners, but also to tenant farmers and those having ROFR (Records of Forest Rights ) patta lands.

“We have been striving to help the farmers in every possible way since the time we took charge. I am proud to say that Andhra Pradesh government is biased towards farmers like no other State in the country,” he said.

Stating that the government spends Rs 7,000 crore every year for the benefit of over 50 lakh farmers, Jagan noted, “With today’s disbursement, we have so far distributed Rs 25,971.33 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa welfare scheme.”

Asserting that the government wants to ensure that no farmer falls under debt traps, he said, “In our State, 68% of farmers have land less than 1.25 acre, while those with less than one hectare amount to 82%. The amount of Rs 13,500 per annum under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme will take care of 80% agricultural needs of the farmers who have half a hectare or less land.”

Jagan said the government has so far spent Rs 1,33,526.92 crore for the benefit of farmers under various welfare schemes such as RBKs, e-cropping, free crop insurance, input subsidy, free nine-hour supply of power, mechanisation and MSP.

