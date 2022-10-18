Andhra SP stresses on awareness drives against cybercrimes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of increasing cybercrimes, awareness campaigns should be increased among the people, said Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravishankar Reddy. On Monday, the SP received complaints from the people during the Spandana grievance programme. He received 69 complaints during the event.

Ravishankar directed the officials concerned to receive complaints from the people and initiated the required action to resolve them without fail.

He also instructed the officials to set up banners and distribute pamphlets on cybercrimes to educate the people and encourage them to file a complaint. The SP also instructed the police personnel to resolve property dispute cases within the stipulated time. He also appealed to the people not to pay money to those offering to get them placed in various government offices.

