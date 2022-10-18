Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan calls for ‘YSRC Mukt Andhra’ for development

Sharply criticising the ruling party and its decentralisation policy, he said Rayalaseema from where the present CM and several other CMs came, is still backward.

Published: 18th October 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, along with party leader Nadendla Manohar, arrives at the airport in Visakhapatnam on Monday I express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM : Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said his party has never made efforts to obstruct the programmes of others and the party’s Jana Vani programme in Visakhapatnam was fixed much earlier, and not after Visakha Garjana as claimed. Speaking to mediapersons at his party office in Mangalagiri on Monday, soon after returning from Visakhapatnam, Pawan gave a call for YSRC Mukt Andhra. “Only after YSRC is ousted from power, the State will develop,” he averred.

Sharply criticising the ruling party and its decentralisation policy, he said Rayalaseema from where the present CM and several other CMs came, is still backward. “Reason, the power is centralised. Now, they speak about decentralisation,” he ridiculed.

He reiterated that for the better future of Andhra Pradesh, YSRC needs to be dethroned. He asserted that Jana Sena will continue its struggle to free the State from clutches of YSRC. Pawan Kalyan observed that caste conflicts have rendered the State inefficient. People of Andhra were chased away by Tamil Nadu once and again by Telangana for the very reason.

Now, YSRC is whipping up the regional passions to force others not to take up the capital issue, he said and added that the ruling party is trying to unleash a reign of terror and control other parties. He maintained that he was touring the State for strengthening his party organisationally.  Expressing his dismay over Visakha Garjana, he wondered why would a ruling party roar. It should be the oppressed and suppressed sections that have to roar. He asserted that his party will not fall into the trap of the ruling party and get agitated.

However, taking serious exception to police handling of the situation, he questioned their inaction while ministers’ convoys were being targeted. “When YSRC cadre attacked... the then DGP supported it as freedom of expression, but when other parties just raise slogans, they have violated several ‘Sections’,” he lashed out.

The Jana Sena chief, who arrived in Visakhapantnam on Saturday evening, to participate in the party programme and attend Jana Vani, had left the Port City on Monday afternoon. He could not attend the programmes he came for, as he was confined to the hotel room in view police restrictions following tense situation in the wake of attack on ministers and YSRC leaders by Jana Sena cadres on Saturday evening.
The police served notice on Pawan Kalyan stating that as Section 30 was in force no rallies or meetings are allowed.  In a message before leaving, Pawan Kalyan said his fight was against the government and not police.

In the morning, the Jana Sena chief held a review meeting with party workers and discussed various incidents happened in the last two days. He said they will protect their party workers by all means. Victory and defeat in elections are common in a democracy and workers should fight with a positive spirit, he said. He called upon the cadre to show their strength in the forthcoming elections.

CPI CONDEMNS POLICE ‘EXCESSES’
Condemning the police excesses against Jana Sena Party activists, CPI leaders
K Narayana and K Ramakrishna on Monday felt that it was not proper to prevent Pawan Kalyan from conducting the Jana Vani programme in Vizag, which was fixed long ago

