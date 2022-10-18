Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan visited Vizag to create trouble: Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said they would not be cowed down by the cinematic dialogues of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and said the latter was staging dramas in the name of Jana Vani.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Nani lashed out at Pawan Kalyan for not condemning the indecent and aggressive behaviour of JSP cadres towards the YSRC ministers and leaders. “Your party activists have hurled abuses at two women ministers RK Roja and Vidadala Rajini and also hurled slippers at a Dalit minister Meruga Nagarjuna. You does not have the courtesy to apologise to them,’’ he said.

Nani added that the Vizag police asked Pawan Kalyan to go to the hotel without taking out a rally as it was causing inconvenience to the people. Nani also mocked at Pawan Kalyan’s tour to distribute cheques worth `60 lakh for which he travelled in a chartered flight.

“Pawan Kalyan came to Vizag only on the directions of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to create trouble during the proposed Visakha Garjana on Sunday. It is a conspiracy to divert the attention of the people from Visakha Garjana,’’ Nani alleged.

