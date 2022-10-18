Police arrest six robbers in Andhra, recover gold ornaments worth Rs 25.5 lakh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police have arrested six members of a robbery gang and recovered stolen gold worth rS 25.5 lakh from them. The accused were identified as Y Biswas (38), N Hussain (40), Munuzul Shaik (22), Yaseen Shaik (54), Shukur Ali (30) and Aarooz (28). All of them belong to West Bengal.

Disclosing the case details here on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Hafeez said that following back-to-back theft and robbery cases reported in Nallpadu region, Guntur police had launched an investigation suspecting a pattern in the thefts.

As part of the probe, the police identified that a gang of six persons was involved in the theft cases. Special teams were formed to nab the accused. On October 14, the police arrested the accused in Murshidabad in West Bengal, while they were sharing the stolen ornaments among them.

According to the police, the accused were addicted to drugs and resorted to robberies to earn easy money.

The SP also said that these accused disguised themselves as rag-pickers and conducted a recce of houses suitable for theft.

The accused have been booked in four cases in Nallapadu, Narasaraopet and Mangalagiri police stations. Apart from that they are also booked under similar cases in other districts in West Bengal, the SP added.

The police recovered 515 grams of gold worth Rs 25.5 lakh. The SP lauded Nallapadu circle inspector Jessy Prashanthi and her team for nabbing the accused and handed over cash prizes to them.

