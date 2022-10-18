Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters AP

Rahul will cover Aluru, Hatti Belagal and Munikurthi in his yatra today. He will make night halt at Chagi village under Adoni.

Published: 18th October 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Ballari district. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Ballari district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KURNOOL: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as he reached Halaharvi under Aluru constituency from neighbouring Karnataka.

Rahul continued his foot march from the Hanuman temple in Chatragudi.

State Congress president Sake Sailajanath and other senior leaders received Rahul as he crossed into AP.

Rahul will cover Aluru, Hatti Belagal and Munikurthi in his yatra today. He will make night halt at Chagi village under Adoni.

The Congress leader, who began the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7, briefly passed through villages in Anantapuramu district bordering Karnataka on October 14.

The yatra will continue through AP till October 21 when he will re-enter Karnataka, en route Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Andhra Pradesh Halaharvi
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp