Andhra Pradesh High Court questions JSP petition’s qualification

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday questioned the qualification of the petition filed seeking dismissal of two FIRs filed against Jana Sena Party activists by police in Vizag. Hearing the petition filed by Jana Sena Party vice-president B Mahendra Reddy, Justice C Manavendranath Roy questioned how could a third person not related to the case file such a petition?

Only those facing the case could file petitions seeking quashing of FIRs filed against them. If such petitions are allowed, it will pave the way for several such pleas.

Interim stay can only be issued after clarity emerges on the qualification of the petition, he said. Police was directed to file a counter in the episode. With regard to the conduct of Jana Vani, it said they can approach the court if police rejected permission.

