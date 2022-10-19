Crackdown on illegal PDS rice transportation in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Smuggling of PDS rice continues unabated in Palnadu district. In the past month as many as 224.5 tonnes of PDS rice were seized by the officials concerned, while being illegally stocked or transported in Vinukonda, Sattenapalli, Macherla and Chilakaluripet areas of the district.

Currently, 6,35,168 rice card holders are present in the district and the rice is supplied to 1,290 ration shops. Monthly ration is distributed to the beneficiaries through 402 mobile dispensing units at their doorstep.

In September, over 8,885 tonnes of rice was distributed to the beneficiaries. The rice dealers in the district are reportedly buying the rice from people at low prices and shipping them off to foreign countries to bag profits.

Despite the civil supplies department officials claiming that all required action is being taken to prevent illegal transportation and distribution of rice, similar incidents are being reported frequently.Speaking to TNIE, civil supplies district manager Varalakshmi said that special enforcement drives were being conducted to prevent the illegal transportation of PDS rice.

As part of it, the civil supplies department along with vigilance enforcement officials are conducting raids on warehouses to prevent unauthorised stocking of PDS rice and increased vehicle checks, she added.

