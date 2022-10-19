Glad Pawan showed his true colours, says Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cautioning Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan to mind his language, former minister and YSRC leader Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said Tuesday that the actor’s mask has fallen and “it is evident he is working in the interests of the TDP.”

Speaking at a press conference after the star’s vitriolic speech against the YSRC, Nani gave a point by point rebuttal to Pawan’s accusations. Nani said they would stop calling him ‘Package Kalyan’, if he contested all the 175 Assembly seats. Nani led the charge along with other YSRC Kapu leaders Kanna Babu and G Amarnath.

‘JSP an event management company’

The former minister accused Pawan of running the JSP as an event management company and acting as the “foster son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.” “It appears time has come for Pawan to rub shoulders with Chandrababu in public... Will anyone float a party, refrain from contesting and ask people to vote for others? What should we call if not a package star when someone makes alliances to suit Naidu? We have been saying this right from the beginning that Pawan’s aim is to handover his event management organisation to Chandrababu. We are glad he has taken off his mask today and divorced the BJP,” said Nani.

Throwing the gauntlet at Pawan, the former minister said, “He should declare that he will not join hands with the same BJP which he had abused earlier... he should declare that he will not lick Chandrababu Naidu’s shoes. If he does, we will not call him package star.”

Stating that his culture is preventing him from using expletives, Nani asked whether he should not take offence at Pawan’s comments when the actor finds it difficult to digest when he is called brother by YSRC leaders.

Referring to the JSP chief’s remarks on Kapu leaders in YSRC, Nani, who belongs to same caste, said Pawan was getting angry as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving priority to the welfare of the community.

“Kapus were with Jagan in 2019 and will be with him in 2024,” he said. In the same breath, he sought to know why Pawan was mute when Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham and his family members were humiliated by the previous TDP government.

“Did you suffer from a paralytic attack then?’’ he questioned. On Pawan alleging that Kapu leaders are behaving like slaves to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nani rubbished the charge and wondered why a Kapu leader wasn’t given second place in JSP. Referring to JSP leader Nadendla Manohar, who belongs to the Kamma community, Nani and other YSRC leaders questioned if a Kapu leader can’t sit beside Pawan.

