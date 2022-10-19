Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kerala civil supplies officials visit mirchi yard

Later, the team visited chilli fields in Ananthavarappadu village and interacted with farmers and observed various crop practices being followed by them.

GUNTUR:  A team of officials from Kerala civil supplies department visited Guntur Agriculture Market Yard and inspected facilities in the yard here on Tuesday. District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy and market yard chairman Ch Yesuratnam welcomed the team and explained about various facilities available at the market yard, and exports and imports of Guntur mirchi.

He also explained that as many as 37 cold storages are present in the district with a capacity to store over 27 lakh bags of chilli. They discussed sending chilli to West Bengal and Bangladesh through railway wagons within 36 hours, which used to take about 15 days in the past.

Later, the team visited chilli fields in Ananthavarappadu village and interacted with farmers and observed various crop practices being followed by them. Kerala civil supplies department commissioner Dr D Sujith Babu, chairman and managing director Dr Sanjib Kumar, civil supplies minister’s private secretary Pradeep Kumar, district revenue officer Prabhakar Reddy, horticulture and marketing department officials were also present.

