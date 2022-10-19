RaGa welcomed with hugs and harathi in Kurnool

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

ALURU (KURNOOL) : As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh through Kurnool district, many people flocked to Kshetragudi on the Karnataka border to give him a warm welcome.

On day 41 of the walkathon, Rahul headed towards Kurnool from Karnataka around 6:30 am along with national leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh and others. The yatra reached Halaharvi, Kuruvella and took a pit stop near Aluru town.

Senior leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath, APCC official spokesperson N Tulasi Reddy, MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, JD Sealam, Chinta Mohan and others, received Rahul.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue in Kurnool till October 21 and cover nearly 119 kilometres in four Assembly segments including: Aluru, Adoni, Yemmiganur and Mantralayam in the district.

Good turnout for Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Aluru elates Cong leaders

On the end of day one in Kurnool, Rahul addressed the public at Aluru for a few minutes. Stating that he undertook the rally in a bid to unify the country, he observed that there was a need to address the farmers’ issues in the region.

A group of girls waited with Harathi plates, Kumkum (vermillion) and roses near Halaharvi to welcome Rahul Gandhi, but could not get a chance to meet him as security personnel had at the same time thrashed and driven away a mob.

A native of Kuruvella, G Laxmamma said she, along with 20 people, came in three autos, but returned without getting a close look of Rahul Gandhi. “Our families have always been supporting the Gandhi family, and even now we are Rahul’s sympathisers,” the elderly woman stated.

Party leaders said security constraints, language problem and time schedule was preventing Rahul from conducting public interactions. “The entire schedule, including interactions and routes, of the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been designed by a team. It is not in our hands to change the programme,” a leader explained.

On the other hand, an elated APCC Chief Sake Sailajanath said the people, particularly Gandhi family sympathisers and supporters of the Congress party, participated voluntarily. He alleged that YSRC party leaders and key activists of the ruling party prevented locals from attending the yatra.

Asserting that Rahul’s walkathon evoked a good response from the public, he said, “We received nearly 1,100 votes in the Assembly constituency in 2019 polls, but the turnout for the yatra is 10 times more than the votes we secured. We believe that around 11,000 people took part in the rally.” On Wednesday, Rahul will tour a few villages in Adoni and address a gathering at the Government Degree College ground in the town.

