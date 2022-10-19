Raja gets re-elected as CPI general secretary at 24th Congress

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: D Raja was unanimously re-elected general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on the concluding day of 24th National Congress, held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The 11-member new national secretariat comprises D Raja, Kanam Rajendran, Atul Kumar Anjan, Amarjeet Kaur, K Narayana, BK Kango, Krushna Panda, Binoy Viswam, Pallab Sengupta, Nagendra Nath Ojha and Azeez Pasha. Ojha, Azeez and Panda replaced Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, Ramendra Kumar and Shameem Faizee as new members in the national secretariat. Faizee had passed away and other two were not considered for the party posts due to age factor.

Twenty-six new national council members from Centre were elected. From Andhra Pradesh, seven members, including K Ramakrishna, Muppalla Nageswara Rao, JV Satyanarayana Murthy, G Obulesu, A Vanaja, T Madhu and K Siva Reddy, were elected to the national council.

The 11-member control commission consists of Ramendra Kumar, Shatrughan Prasad Singh, Nara Singh, P Durga Bhavani, Sathyan Mokeri, Ram Baheti, Hardev Singh Arshi, M Selvaraj, Moti Lal, Nisha Siddhu and Mohd Yusuf.

Speaking to mediapersons after the end of the 24th National Congress, Raja thanked everyone for making it a grand success. He said it demonstrated the fighting spirit of CPI and various international and national issues were deliberated at the National Congress.

D Raja, CPI general secretary, addresses

a news conference after the end of the

24th National Congress, in Vijayawada

on Tuesday | Express

Emphasising the need for resisting the efforts of imperial forces to destroy the world order, Raja squarely blamed NATO for the war between Russia and Ukraine.“War should be stopped and peace should prevail. NATO should refrain from expanding into other countries,” he stressed.

Raja said, “Neoliberal economic policies are derailing the country’s economy. There is an urgent need for defeating the Modi-led BJP government, which is ruining the future of the country. In 2014, when Modi came to power, he spoke of maximum governance, minimum government and today, there is only misgovernment and misrule. The Modi government has become a threat to the Constitution, democracy and secular fabric of the country.”

“The Modi government is only implementing the agenda of RSS and efforts are on to make a religion official religion of the country, which is evident from the way the government programmes are being held in a ritualistic manner. To overcome the grave threat to the country and for its bright future, all the Left and democratic forces should unite and fight with a single objective of overthrowing the Modi government,” the CPI secretary asserted.

VIJAYAWADA: D Raja was unanimously re-elected general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on the concluding day of 24th National Congress, held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The 11-member new national secretariat comprises D Raja, Kanam Rajendran, Atul Kumar Anjan, Amarjeet Kaur, K Narayana, BK Kango, Krushna Panda, Binoy Viswam, Pallab Sengupta, Nagendra Nath Ojha and Azeez Pasha. Ojha, Azeez and Panda replaced Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, Ramendra Kumar and Shameem Faizee as new members in the national secretariat. Faizee had passed away and other two were not considered for the party posts due to age factor. Twenty-six new national council members from Centre were elected. From Andhra Pradesh, seven members, including K Ramakrishna, Muppalla Nageswara Rao, JV Satyanarayana Murthy, G Obulesu, A Vanaja, T Madhu and K Siva Reddy, were elected to the national council. The 11-member control commission consists of Ramendra Kumar, Shatrughan Prasad Singh, Nara Singh, P Durga Bhavani, Sathyan Mokeri, Ram Baheti, Hardev Singh Arshi, M Selvaraj, Moti Lal, Nisha Siddhu and Mohd Yusuf. Speaking to mediapersons after the end of the 24th National Congress, Raja thanked everyone for making it a grand success. He said it demonstrated the fighting spirit of CPI and various international and national issues were deliberated at the National Congress. D Raja, CPI general secretary, addresses a news conference after the end of the 24th National Congress, in Vijayawada on Tuesday | ExpressEmphasising the need for resisting the efforts of imperial forces to destroy the world order, Raja squarely blamed NATO for the war between Russia and Ukraine.“War should be stopped and peace should prevail. NATO should refrain from expanding into other countries,” he stressed. Raja said, “Neoliberal economic policies are derailing the country’s economy. There is an urgent need for defeating the Modi-led BJP government, which is ruining the future of the country. In 2014, when Modi came to power, he spoke of maximum governance, minimum government and today, there is only misgovernment and misrule. The Modi government has become a threat to the Constitution, democracy and secular fabric of the country.” “The Modi government is only implementing the agenda of RSS and efforts are on to make a religion official religion of the country, which is evident from the way the government programmes are being held in a ritualistic manner. To overcome the grave threat to the country and for its bright future, all the Left and democratic forces should unite and fight with a single objective of overthrowing the Modi government,” the CPI secretary asserted.