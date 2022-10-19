Home States Andhra Pradesh

Recruitment for hospitals in Andhra begins on October 19

Walk-in interviews will be conducted on October 19, 20 and 21 in the office of the Director of Medical Education, Old Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government has invited candidates for walk-in interviews to fill 400 vacant posts of speciality and super speciality doctors in government hospitals on a permanent basis and contract under Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

Health, medical and family welfare department has issued a notification with a revised salary of Rs 1,30,000 per month for specialist doctors in rural areas, who are appointed under a contract basis, Rs 1,60,000 for speciality doctors posted in tribal and backward areas and Rs 1,60,000 for super speciality doctors.  

Walk-in interviews will be conducted on October 19, 20 and 21 in the office of the Director of Medical Education, Old Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada. The health department has stated that they have recruited 2,797 specialist doctors, 929 medical officers, 4,894 staff nurses, 8,351 MLHPs, 13,154 ANMs, 7,005 Paramedical, 249 data entry operators, 3,297 Class IV employees in the last three years and four months.

Interviews will be conducted for 17 radiology, 16 emergency medicine, 13 forensic medicine, 13 pathology posts under broad specialities, 12 cardiology, 9 urology, 8 neurosurgery, 4 paediatric surgery in the category of super specialties and 34 general medicine, 24 radiology, 13 general surgery, 9 paediatric posts  in Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, they added.

