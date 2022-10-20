Andhra government appoints Vijayanand as in charge Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday gave full additional charge of the post of Chief Secretary to 1992-batch IAS officer K Vijayanand. The senior IAS officer was given the full additional charge following incumbent Sameer Sharma getting admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for a cardiac ailment. Vijayanand is currently holding the post of Special Chief Secretary (Energy)

The government also effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, which saw 1994-batch officer Praveen Prakash returning to the State. He has been posted as Principal Secretary (Transport, R&B Department). Praveen Prakash will relieve MT Krishna Babu, who is holding the full additional charge of the post.

Now, he is the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan in New Delhi. Andhra Pradesh government’s Chief Advisor to Government, who holds a Cabinet Minister rank, Aditya Nath Das has been given full additional charge as Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan.

G Veerapandian, a 2009 batch IAS officer serving as the Special Secretary to Government (Marketing), has been posted as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of State Civil Supplies Corporation. He has also been given the full additional charge of Joint Managing Director AP Markfed, according to a GO issued by Revu Muthyala Raju, Principal Secretary (Political).

