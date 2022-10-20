Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt provides fortified rice to needy to prevent starvation deaths

Andhra Pradesh Food Commission is working to provide food security to all the poor and needy, Commission Chairman Ch Vijaya Pratap Reddy.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

rice, grains

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh Food Commission is working to provide food security to all the poor and needy, Commission Chairman Ch Vijaya Pratap Reddy. He participated in the panel’s general body meeting on Wednesday.

As per the National Food Security Act, Andhra Pradesh State is providing fortified food to all those who are eligible through various programs to ensure that there are no deaths due to hunger, Pratap Reddy said and added that since August 2017, the food commission has been functioning in the State.

He said he will complete inspecting all centres in the State by December and review the benefits received by the poor beneficiaries through the schemes implemented by the State government for food security. The commission will review the schemes related to food security such as public distribution system, schemes implemented by women and child development organizations, mid-day meal scheme, food and accommodation for welfare hostel students, implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana scheme in all districts and take appropriate action.

“The important duties of the Commission are to correct any deficiencies in these schemes, to alert the concerned officials and initiate cases if there are any irregularities,” Pratap Reddy said. Any individual can bring the problems or irregularities to the notice of the commission  by sending them to WhatsApp number 9490551117 or dialling the toll-free number 1800 425 2388.

Report issues on WhatsApp
Problems or irregularities can be  sent to WhatsApp number 9490551117. People can also call on toll-free number 1800 425 2388 to report irregularities

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Starvation death Andhra Pradesh Food Commission
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp