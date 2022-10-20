Andhra govt provides fortified rice to needy to prevent starvation deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Food Commission is working to provide food security to all the poor and needy, Commission Chairman Ch Vijaya Pratap Reddy. He participated in the panel’s general body meeting on Wednesday.

As per the National Food Security Act, Andhra Pradesh State is providing fortified food to all those who are eligible through various programs to ensure that there are no deaths due to hunger, Pratap Reddy said and added that since August 2017, the food commission has been functioning in the State.

He said he will complete inspecting all centres in the State by December and review the benefits received by the poor beneficiaries through the schemes implemented by the State government for food security. The commission will review the schemes related to food security such as public distribution system, schemes implemented by women and child development organizations, mid-day meal scheme, food and accommodation for welfare hostel students, implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana scheme in all districts and take appropriate action.

“The important duties of the Commission are to correct any deficiencies in these schemes, to alert the concerned officials and initiate cases if there are any irregularities,” Pratap Reddy said. Any individual can bring the problems or irregularities to the notice of the commission by sending them to WhatsApp number 9490551117 or dialling the toll-free number 1800 425 2388.

Report issues on WhatsApp

Problems or irregularities can be sent to WhatsApp number 9490551117. People can also call on toll-free number 1800 425 2388 to report irregularities

