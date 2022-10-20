Home States Andhra Pradesh

Announce DAs as Diwali gift to staff, Andhra govt urges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that 10 lakh government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for an announcement from the government on the two pending Dearness Allowances (DAs), AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to announce the two pending DAs (January 2022 and July 2022) as Deepavali gift.

Stating that the government is yet to clear the DA arrears pending from July, 2018, he said the Centre as well as several State governments announced DAs as Deepavali gift. He said while neighbouring States, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha announced DAs as Dasara and Deepavali gifts and also cleared the arrears and States like Uttar Pradesh even announced bonus to employees in addition to DAs, he said.Bopparaju on Wednesday urged the AP government to at least announce the two pending DAs as Deepavali gift to employees.

