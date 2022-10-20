Make every step keeping in mind next polls: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exhorting YSRC cadres to strengthen the party from village level for the next elections, Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged them to make every step henceforth keeping the 2024 polls in mind. Interacting with the YSRC cadres from Addanki Assembly constituency in Bapatla district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister advised them to make use of the anti-TDP wave in the constituency for the advantage of the party fully. A total sum of Rs 1,081 crore has been disbursed to people of Addanki constituency under various welfare schemes in the last three-and-a-half years.

As many as 93,124 families have been benefited. In all, 6,382 houses have been sanctioned and land pattas have been distributed to 9,368 beneficiaries. Ration cards have been issued to 47,123 families, Jagan said, while explaining the implementation of development programmes and welfare schemes in the segment.

Referring to ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ of the YSRC, he said the party rank and file should go ahead with the programme as a team, highlighting the welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the last three-and-half-years and the growth achieved on various fronts. Terming the programme unique and unprecedented, he said nowhere in the country has any political party taken up such a programme to go to people two years ahead of elections.

The grant of Rs 20 lakh to every village secretariat helps solve the local problems and the Rythu Bharosa Kendras will give a boost to the rural economy, he highlighted. “Local leaders and cadre should make use of the opportunity and stand united like a family to win 175 out of 175 Assembly seats in the next polls. With 87% of families in every village are enjoying the benefit of welfare schemes, majority of people are inclined towards YSRC, which helps the party achieve its target of 175 seats,’’ he felt.

Making it clear that he is discharging his responsibilities as a Chief Minister efficiently, Jagan said it is the turn of the YSRC rank and file to do their duty to ensure the victory of the party in all constituencies.

Jagan has been holding constituency level meetings with a handful of party leaders and activists to guide the local leadership to take the welfare schemes initiated by the government to people in the run up to the elections. The constituency level meetings started with Kuppam represented by Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu.

