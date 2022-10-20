Pawan’s ‘unfortunate exit’ triggers tussle within BJP

Kalyan Tholeti By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Somu Veerraju came under fire from his predecessor and senior leader Kanna Lakshminarayana on Wednesday, a day after Jana Sena, the party’s ally, joined hands with the TDP. The former minister laid the responsibility for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s move squarely on the shoulders of Somu Veerraju. Insinuating that Somu was acting unilaterally, Kanna termed the coming together of Pawan and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu unfortunate.

He minced no words in saying that the party’s State leadership had failed in coordinating properly with Jana Sena and complained of being kept in the dark about the party’s direction. Kanna’s comments triggered speculation that he could be preparing to leave the party.

He reportedly went into a huddle with his most trusted followers at his residence in Guntur to decide his future course of action. However, reliable sources in the BJP told TNIE that Kanna had a conversation with Shiv Prakash, BJP national joint secretary (organisation).

“Shiv Prakashji asked him not to take any hasty decision. He promised to look into the issues raised by Kanna Lakshminarayana,” the sources said. It is learnt that Kanna Lakshminarayana explained to Shiv Prakash that he had from time to time informed him of the direction in which the State BJP was heading. “He once again apprised him of Somu Veerraju’s unilateral attitude... and also that the State BJP chief was acting in a way that could benefit the ruling YSRC,” the sources said. Incidentally, Kanna Lakshminarayana belongs to the Kapu community same as Somu and Pawan Kalyan.

BJP central leadership briefed on Somu’s attitude

Having served as a minister for years earlier in the Congress, he joined the BJP after the State bifurcation and was made the State party chief. He was to join the YSRC but changed his mind after BJP strongman Amit Shah persuaded him to come to the BJP fold.

Sources said Kanna Lakshminarayana would for now wait and watch, if the Central leadership will act on issues raised by him. There is no chance of him leaving the party immediately, they stressed. Another BJP leader on condition of anonymity backed Kanna and said several party leaders were unhappy with the way Somu was functioning.

“He doesn’t keep anyone informed. If he continues this way, there is a danger of several party leaders leaving the party to join Jana Sena,” he said, adding that several complaints have been made against him to the Central leadership. “One as recently as yesterday but there has been no response from the Central leaders. We don’t know what their thought process is,” he said. Somu Veerraju hasn’t yet commented on Kanna’s remarks.

