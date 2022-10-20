Pay aid to rain-affected farmers: Chandrababu  Naidu to govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said over 3,000 farmers committed suicide in the State after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed charge as Chief Minister. Naidu, who visited the agriculture lands where large scale crop damage was reported following heavy rains in Palnadu district on Wednesday, told mediapersons that the farmers had suffered huge losses. Cotton and chilli farmers are the worst hit.

“Each farmer has already spent Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per acre. Jagan, who is sitting in Tadepalli palace is least bothered about them as he has no plans to come to the rescue of the affected farmers,” Naidu charged.

He demanded that Rs 30,000 per acre be paid as compensation for affected chilli farmers and Rs 50,000 per acre for the damaged cotton crop.

Can Jagan give the details of how much relief he has paid to farmers in each village, Naidu asked and said the State government has not paid even the crop insurance premium. “Except filing false cases against TDP leaders, the YSRC government has not come to the rescue of farmers who suffered huge crop losses due to the rains,” he deplored

The people will bury YSRC in the 2024 Assembly elections and if the Chief Minister goes for early polls, the outcome will be worse, he predicted. Alleging that there has been no employment creation in the State in the past three-and-a-half years, he promised to take AP to number one position in the country in development, if TDP comes to power.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said over 3,000 farmers committed suicide in the State after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed charge as Chief Minister. Naidu, who visited the agriculture lands where large scale crop damage was reported following heavy rains in Palnadu district on Wednesday, told mediapersons that the farmers had suffered huge losses. Cotton and chilli farmers are the worst hit. “Each farmer has already spent Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per acre. Jagan, who is sitting in Tadepalli palace is least bothered about them as he has no plans to come to the rescue of the affected farmers,” Naidu charged. He demanded that Rs 30,000 per acre be paid as compensation for affected chilli farmers and Rs 50,000 per acre for the damaged cotton crop. Can Jagan give the details of how much relief he has paid to farmers in each village, Naidu asked and said the State government has not paid even the crop insurance premium. “Except filing false cases against TDP leaders, the YSRC government has not come to the rescue of farmers who suffered huge crop losses due to the rains,” he deplored The people will bury YSRC in the 2024 Assembly elections and if the Chief Minister goes for early polls, the outcome will be worse, he predicted. Alleging that there has been no employment creation in the State in the past three-and-a-half years, he promised to take AP to number one position in the country in development, if TDP comes to power.