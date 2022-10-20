Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pay aid to rain-affected farmers: Chandrababu  Naidu to govt

TDP supremo N Chandrababu  Naidu said over 3,000 farmers committed suicide in the State after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed charge as Chief Minister.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu  Naidu said over 3,000 farmers committed suicide in the State after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed charge as Chief Minister. Naidu, who visited the agriculture lands where large scale crop damage was reported following heavy rains in Palnadu district on Wednesday, told mediapersons that the farmers had suffered huge losses. Cotton and chilli farmers are the worst hit.

“Each farmer has already spent Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per acre. Jagan, who is sitting in Tadepalli palace is least bothered about them as he has no plans to come to the rescue of the affected farmers,” Naidu charged.
He demanded that Rs 30,000 per acre be paid as compensation for affected chilli farmers and Rs 50,000 per acre for the damaged cotton crop.

Can Jagan give the details of how much relief he has paid to farmers in each village, Naidu asked and said the State government has not paid even the crop insurance premium. “Except filing false cases against TDP leaders, the YSRC government has not come to the rescue of farmers who suffered huge crop losses due to the rains,” he deplored

The people will bury YSRC in the 2024 Assembly elections and if the Chief Minister goes for early polls, the outcome will be worse, he predicted. Alleging that there has been no employment creation in the State in the past three-and-a-half years, he promised to take AP to number one position in the country in development, if TDP comes to power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu  Naidu Farmer suicides YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp