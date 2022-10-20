Home States Andhra Pradesh

RaGa bats for Amaravati, special status for Andhra

Rahul was speaking at Adoni in Kurnool on Wednesday. Responding to a query on the three capitals’ proposal, he opined that it was not a ‘sensible, effective idea’.

Published: 20th October 2022

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: On the second day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Andhra Pradesh, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised that his focus is on the future of the State.

“I am not going to delve into the past. I want to discuss the future. The Indian Union made fundamental commitments such as constructing the Polavaram Irrigation Project according to Special Category status to the State. They should be met,” he asserted.

Rahul was speaking at Adoni in Kurnool on Wednesday. Responding to a query on the three capitals’ proposal, he opined that it was not a ‘sensible, effective idea’. “We think that AP should have one capital and that should be Amaravati,” he maintained.

Asked how the Congress would resolve inter-state water-sharing disputes if it came to power, the senior leader made it categorically clear that the existing dispute resolution mechanism and legal system would look into the matters. “I am nobody to comment on it,” he said.

Stating that the party has made a commitment to complete the Polavaram project and other pending projects in the Rayalaseema region, the Gandhi scion said, “When we come to power, we will ensure that we fulfil them. We are invested in ensuring that these projects are completed so that people can
reap the benefits.”

He further pointed out that he has interacted with people from Polavaram. 

Asked if Congress will form a truck with the YSRC to return to power at the Centre, Rahul said it was for the party to decide. On the response the yatra has received in the State, Rahul said, “Our party leaders are quite surprised by the people’s enthusiasm. It is a good start for us to build the Congress in AP.”

Responding to a question on Union Finance Minister’s remarks on the dollar strengthening against the rupee, the former Congress president said, “The question is not just about the dollar price. It is about how you look at the Indian economy.”

Accusing the BJP of destroying the strength of the economy, he said, “India’s ability to create jobs has crippled as lakhs of small businessmen are facing losses and at the same time massive transfer of wealth from the poor and middle class to a handful of really rich people is going on.”

“Demonetisation and GST have destroyed the MSME and agriculture sectors, which are the country’s
backbone,” Rahul expressed. Stating that Congress is opposed to the current design of the GST, he said the party can simply the indirect tax system to make people’s life easy.

‘Election authority will decide on irregularities’

Central Election Authority of the Congress will take a decision on the issues raised by MP Shashi
Tharoor on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the party presidential polls, Rahul said minutes before Mallikarjun Kharge was elected chief of the party. In his role in Congress, Rahul said, “The party president is the supreme authority and whoever gets elected would decide on the way forward.”

