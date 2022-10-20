Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sub-registrars’ powers intact: State govt to Andhra High Court

Published: 20th October 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the registration of properties will be done as usual in spite of empowerment of ward and village secretariat secretaries to register properties. The government also informed the court that no orders were issued to the sub-registrars not to register properties. The court on Wednesday heard a Public Interest Litigation filed by K Sitarama Prasad of Kankipadu village in NTR district, challenging the orders of the State government to permit village and ward secretariat secretaries to register properties.

Petitioner’s counsel J Sravan Kumar said it was against the law to give powers to the secretaries to register properties. Government Special Counsel Suman said the village and ward secretariat secretaries were given powers to register properties as per Section 5 and 6 of the Registration Act.

He said they have not stopped the sub-registrars to stop registration of properties and they are continuing the registration of properties. The government also said it had notified 51 village secretaries at Sub-Registrars. The court asked the government its submissions in a memo and posted the matter to November 1.

