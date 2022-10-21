Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses to stay construction at Yendada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday refused to issue interim stay order on the construction activity taken up by Hayagreeva Farms and Developers in 12.5 acres at Yendada village in Visakhapatnam district.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jana Sena corporator PLVN Murthy questioning the allotment of land to Hayagreeva Farms when it was supposed to be allotted to an orphanage and old age home.

The bench said it would only respond after getting complete details of the issue and directed both the State government and Hayagreeva Farms to file a detailed counter. Notices were served on Hayagreeva Farms, Principal Secretary (Revenue), Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), and Visakhapatnam district collector. The case hearing was posted after three weeks.

The petitioner’s counsel KS Murthy said as per the earlier decision, 10 acres out of 12.5 were allotted to the orphanage and old age home and in the rest of the land, a house for the aged had to be constructed.

However, he argued that the land was developed as plots and sold. He further argued that the district collector had found fault with it and recommended cancellation of land allotment to the developer firm.

