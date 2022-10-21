Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh poised to achieve second place in exports: FM

Andhra Pradesh has stood top in Ease of Doing Business in the country for the past four years and it is in the fourth place in exports, Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath said.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath takes part in the Trade Advisory Meeting in Tirupati on Thursday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

Presiding over the Trade Advisory Meeting held at SVU Senate Hall in the city on Thursday, the Finance Minister explained the steps taken by the government to reduce the tax burden on traders.

The State government has succeeded in getting GST on tamarind, rock stone and mango pulp reduced after raising the issue in the GST Council meeting. The State has brought revolutionary changes in the commercial tax wing. The audit wing has been divided and new circles have been formed. The Trade Advisory meeting will be organised for every three months to resolve the issues of traders. The first conference was held in Anantapur this month.

Andhra Pradesh is poised to achieve second place in exports with the development of Vizag-Chennai and Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridors. The government has taken up the initiative of providing skills to unemployed youth.

It has been setting up 176 skill development centres across the state. In all, 66 centres have already started running imparting skills to unemployed youth to make their industry-ready, he explained. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Chief Commissioner of Taxes M Girija Shankar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar and Special CS Ravi Shankar were present.

