Home States Andhra Pradesh

Customs wing seizes Rs 6.7 crore gold in Andhra, four arrested

According to the statement, the Economic Offences Court in Visakhapatnam remanded the accused to judicial custody on Thursday.

Published: 21st October 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

The recovered gold

The recovered gold

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Customs Commissionerate (Preventative) - Vijayawada arrested four people and seized smuggled gold worth Rs 6.7 crore and Rs 4.24 crore unaccounted cash. In an official statement, Commissioner K Engineer said that they received reliable information regarding some people smuggling gold from other countries and bringing it into the State.

“Following this, 100 officials in 20 teams conducted searches across the State and intercepted a number of vehicles in Nellore, Eluru, Kakinada, Sullurupeta, and Chilakaluripeta to detain people involved in the network,” the statement read.

One person was nabbed from an APSRTC bus at Sullurpeta toll plaza and a total of five kg gold were recovered from his possession. In the entire operation, the Customs officials have seized 13.2 kg gold valued at Rs 6.7 crore. Unaccounted cash of Rs 4.24 crore, suspected to be the proceeds of smuggled gold, was also recovered.

The accused have been booked under the Customs Act 1962. According to the statement, the Economic Offences Court in Visakhapatnam remanded the accused to judicial custody on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Customs APSRTC Gold smuggling
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp