Cyclone may move towards Bangladesh: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal and it will further intensify into a deep depression in the next 72 hrs.

High waves in the sea under the influence of Cyclone 'Asani' at Visakhapatnam. (File File Photo | G Satyanarayana)

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal and it will further intensify into a deep depression in the next 72 hrs. This depression is likely to intensify further into a cyclone by October 25.

According to the tropical weather outlook issued on Thursday, by RSMC (Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre), Tropical cyclone, New Delhi, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea & neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level at 05:30 Hrs IST  on October 20.

It is very likely to move north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around October 22 and into a Deep Depression on October 23.The cyclonic storm to intensify over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24.

Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-eastwards and reach near West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on October 25, skirting the Odisha coast. Meanwhile, conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and North Bay of Bengal, Telangana, AP during next 2 days.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, scattered rainfall was reported in both coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh. The highest rainfall of 4 cm was reported Polavaram of Eluru district.

