Economically weak can get house sites in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: people from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the State will now be able to avail benefits of housing schemes proposed in Amaravati either by the State or the Union governments as Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave his assent to a Bill amending the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act (2014) and Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (MRUDA) Act, 2016.

Earlier, the benefits of the schemes were restricted to villagers in the capital city and the capital region area. The amendment will allow the State government to introduce changes in the master and infrastructure plans, and area and zonal development plans to further develop Amaravati.

A Bill amending both the Acts was passed in the State Legislative Assembly during the monsoon session held in September. The Bill inserted the phrase, ‘social housing for the Economically Weaker Sections’, in any housing schemes of the State or Central governments. It would facilitate allotment of housing sites in CRDA limits.

The provisions of the APCRDA Act, initially repealed under Act 27 of 2020, stood revived by Act 11 of 2021.Before repealing the Act, various activities, including the notification of master plan of the capital city had been concluded. The construction of houses for the poor had also been initiated. “The Act has been amended in 2018 for better achieving the objective initially envisaged under the provisions of the Act,” the Bill read.

VIJAYAWADA: people from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the State will now be able to avail benefits of housing schemes proposed in Amaravati either by the State or the Union governments as Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave his assent to a Bill amending the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act (2014) and Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (MRUDA) Act, 2016. Earlier, the benefits of the schemes were restricted to villagers in the capital city and the capital region area. The amendment will allow the State government to introduce changes in the master and infrastructure plans, and area and zonal development plans to further develop Amaravati. A Bill amending both the Acts was passed in the State Legislative Assembly during the monsoon session held in September. The Bill inserted the phrase, ‘social housing for the Economically Weaker Sections’, in any housing schemes of the State or Central governments. It would facilitate allotment of housing sites in CRDA limits. The provisions of the APCRDA Act, initially repealed under Act 27 of 2020, stood revived by Act 11 of 2021.Before repealing the Act, various activities, including the notification of master plan of the capital city had been concluded. The construction of houses for the poor had also been initiated. “The Act has been amended in 2018 for better achieving the objective initially envisaged under the provisions of the Act,” the Bill read.